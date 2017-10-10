× Top Halloween candy in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s expected that Americans will spend billions of dollars on Halloween candy this year. But which candies are Americans spending their money on? The website candystore.com compiled 10 years of sales data, looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween, to determine each state’s favorite candies.

According to Candy Store’s data, the top three candies in Indiana are Hot Tamales, Starburst, and Snickers. Candy Store sold over 95,000 pounds of Hot Tamales, nealr 79,000 pounds of Starburst, and over 34,000 pounds of Snickers.