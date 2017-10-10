× Southwest launches 72-hour sale, offers round trip flights for less than $100

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It may not be cold in Indiana just yet, but we all know it will be soon enough. Thankfully Southwest Airlines launched a 72-hour sale today to help us prepare for a winter getaway.

The sale includes travel in the U.S. from October 31 to December 19 and January 3 to February 14. Flights on Friday and Saturday are not included in the sale.

The airline’s new international routes are also included in the sale, but the sale prices are only offered on Tuesday and Wednesday flights.

The sale ends on Thursday, October 12 at 11:59 p.m.

The only $49 one-way flights out of Indianapolis are to Chicago, Kansas City, and Washington D.C. You can also get a $59 flight to New York.

Find a complete list of flights included in the sale here.