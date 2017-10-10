Some of the common misconceptions when it comes to online real estate shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s never been easier to find a home online. But, is technology really accurate when you’re buying or selling a home? There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to shopping online, beginning with what you see, is always true when it comes to pricing.

“One of the top search sites is Zillow,” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Chief Operating Officer Craig West said. “There is incorrect and outdated information on Zillow. The ‘Zestimate’ is often off when it comes to homes that have sold.”

Not all websites are misleading, in fact the best source for information is your local trusted advisor. “Professionals that live and work in the market that you’re looking to buy or sell in, have invaluable information,” West said. “It’s more about the best in class technology, for example, systems that show what the current buyer behavior is.”

A trusted advisor will know how to market your home. “Sellers need a professional that will develop a customized home marketing strategy,” West said. “That can include things like digital marketing and social media to put your home in front of the right buyer. Real estate professionals can help direct the marketing to a specific buyer demographic that may be interested in your home.”

Bottom line, you shouldn’t just use technology to search for a new home, or gather information to put yours on the market. “It’s a great resource, but it’s not the only one you should consider. Sometimes relying on a typical website can cost you money,” West said. “It’s more about the quality of life and amenities that you don’t get from just looking at websites. Sometimes you have to talk to a trusted advisor in the neighborhood where you want to live and work. That can bake the difference between a good decision or a costly one!”