Racial slur found at Grace College dorm prompts hate crime probe

Posted 9:19 am, October 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21AM, October 10, 2017

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — A Christian college in northern Indiana says a racial slur found written outside a student’s dorm room is being investigated as a hate crime.

Grace College & Seminary President Bill Katip said in a statement that the message found written on a chalkboard Monday left him “angry and heartbroken.” He says racism will not be tolerated at Grace College and there is “no place for hate on our campus.”

The message was found at a dorm on the school’s campus in Winona Lake. A photo of the slur directed at black people was shared online. Tips are being sought from Winona Lake police as part of the investigation and counseling is being offered on campus.

You can read the president’s full statement here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s