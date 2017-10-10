Police see spike in drug arrests as drug trade moves into Hendricks County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IND. – A man suspected of being a big player in the drug trade in Central Indiana is now behind bars. 37-year-old Djamil Roberts faces federal drug charges for possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver.

“There has been an increase of the drugs into Hendricks County,” said Cpt. Jill Lees of Plainfield Police Department.

Before Roberts was federally indicted on drug charges, he lived at a home in Hendricks County. According to court documents, members of the Metropolitan Drug Taskforce found drug scales, guns, cocaine, and $310,000 in cash inside of the Avon home. At his properties in Indianapolis, investigators found 40 pounds of packaged marijuana and thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine. Investigators believe he was moving those drugs through central Indiana, crossing into Hendricks County.

“The drugs coming out of Indianapolis are affecting our drug trade because they are coming to the Hendricks County and Plainfield area,” said Cpt. Lees.

Plainfield Police tell us cases like this are becoming more common in Hendricks County.

“There is cocaine, marijuana, meth, heroin,” said Cpt. Lees.

The drug trade in Hendricks County still is dealing with that spike. Just in a six month period, Plainfield Police made over 100 drug-related arrests.

“We are trying to combat it from all angles,” said Cpt. Lees.

Investigators work to target the highways and main roads that connect Hendricks and Marion Counties, conducting traffic stops and following up on tips.

“Without tips and without detectives being able to follow up on tips…just think of what might slip by,” said Cpt. Lees.

As Plainfield Police continue to work with other drug task force members to combat the drug trade in their area, they need you to help too.

If you see drug-related activity in your area, call your local police department.

Your tip can remain anonymous.