K9 officer loose after police-action shooting near 38th and Post
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect is in custody following a police-action shooting on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night.
Sgt. John Perine with Indiana State Police says a K9 officer is loose in the area of 38th St. and Post Rd. as a result. People in the area are advised not approach it.
It’s unclear at this time if the dog is injured.
FOX59 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updates as more information becomes available.