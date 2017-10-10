× K9 officer loose after police-action shooting near 38th and Post

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect is in custody following a police-action shooting on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night.

Sgt. John Perine with Indiana State Police says a K9 officer is loose in the area of 38th St. and Post Rd. as a result. People in the area are advised not approach it.

BREAKING: Police action shooting @38th & Post. Suspects in custody. PD K-9 loose in area.Do not approach the K-9. ISP PIO arriving in 10 min — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) October 11, 2017

It’s unclear at this time if the dog is injured.

