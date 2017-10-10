K9 loose after police-action shooting that seriously injured suspect on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect is in serious condition and a K9 officer is loose following a police-action shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The incident happened in the area of 38th St. and Post Rd. Tuesday night. Police say troopers were in the area looking for two suspects who had fled from officers earlier in the day.

Police say a trooper came upon a person who matched the description of one of the suspects and began to pat him down. That’s when the subject reportedly fled.

The trooper released his K9 officer and it made contact with the suspect. Police say the person then fired several rounds at the dog and the trooper. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

The K9 remains on the loose. It’s unclear if the dog is injured. People in the area are advised not approach it.

BREAKING: Police action shooting @38th & Post. Suspects in custody. PD K-9 loose in area.Do not approach the K-9. ISP PIO arriving in 10 min — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) October 11, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.