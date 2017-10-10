Indiana’s Very Own: Woman competes in Ms. Olympia contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of Indiana’s very own competed in the 2017 Olympia contest in Las Vegas and finished in the top five.

For the third year in a row, Kira Neuman competed in women’s physique. This year, she won fourth place against Juliana Malacarne (1st), Jennifer Taylor (2nd), Heather Grace (3rd) and Sheronica Henton (5th). Neuman immediately requalifies for Olympia 2018.

Neuman said she trained and ate clean for 20+ weeks to prepare for the coveted contest.

“It’s a 24/7 job, 365,” she said. “A lot of cardio, a lot of stair climbing, a lot of chicken and fish.”

Neuman had several friends and family members cheering her on in Vegas. She described the world-renowned event as surreal.

“I give myself chills thinking about it,” she said. “If you just mention the Olympia, they’re just like ‘Wow, you’re here for that?’”

Neuman said Vegas goes all out for the competition. Thousands of people are in town to watch the show and attend the expo. There are billboards everywhere and window wraps all around the convention center.

After the show, Neuman had chips and salsa, a burger and fries.

“I’m a glutton,” she laughed. “But my eyes were bigger than my stomach. I only got through about a third of it.”

Neuman hopes to inspire other women, encouraging them to change their bodies however they want to.

“Hearing people, especially women of all ages, just be completely impressed with what I do is very flattering,” she said.

Neuman pointed out, it takes time. She’s been bodybuilding for more than 10 years. She laughs at critics.

“A lot of people look at me like, ‘Ew, why do you want to look like that?’ Or, ‘Do you want to look like a man?’” she explained. “I never really take it seriously because I never did it for anyone but myself.”

Neuman plans to take a couple weeks off and start prepping for the next season in January.