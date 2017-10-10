Indiana University president, state leaders announce major initiative to help stop opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The country is seeing a growing opioid crisis, and now Indiana University is stepping in to help.

IU President Michael McRobbie, along with Governor Eric Holcomb and IU Health CEO Dennis Murphy, will announce a major initiative to help with opioid addiction this morning around 10:30 a.m. at the Statehouse.

The new plan will utilize the diverse resources of IU’s seven campuses.

This is part of the school’s overall initiative to develop solutions for the state’s most pressing problems.

According to the latest statistics, Hoosiers are now more likely to die from a drug overdose than a car accident.