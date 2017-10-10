× IMPD deputy chief will lead national association of women in law enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of IMPD’s top officers is now the president of a national law enforcement organization.

Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham, who is the department’s highest ranking woman, will lead the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

NAWLEE is committed to leading, inspiring and mentoring women of all ranks from law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

The non-profit organization is frequently asked to assist the International Association of Chiefs of Police in developing best practice policies. They also support the National Law Enforcement Partnership to prevent gun violence and participate in forums hosted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Community Oriented Policing Services offices within the Department of Justice.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead NAWLEE during the upcoming year,” said Deputy Chief Cunningham. “NAWLEE is an organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women who have dedicated their professional lives to public safety. It is now my turn to reach back and help younger officers achieve goals and advance their careers. I believe it is important for women to see women in leadership roles.”

“The IMPD is proud to have one of its own leading a national organization, working to advance policing across the country and encouraging a more diverse workforce,” said the department.