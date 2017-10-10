× Home inspector investigated by CBS4 Problem Solvers could lose license

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A home inspector investigated by CBS4 Problem Solvers no longer holds an active state license, and a hearing has been scheduled in his case.

CBS4 last saw Anthony Maxie, who runs Home Time Inspections, in Scott County, where Maxie was put behind bars on a charge unrelated to his business.

Two months later, Maxie remains behind bars, now in Jackson County where he is accused of violating home detention.

Multiple customers came forward to CBS4 Problem Solvers, saying Maxie performed home inspections for them, took their money, then never gave them any reports.

“I was trying to find the best deal out there and his website looked legit and he had a special going on,” customer Rhiannon Stavroules said.

Stavroules, and others, said they were frustrated to learn that they were not the first customers to complain about Maxie. CBS4 has learned he had been accused of not giving a report to a customer as far back as summer of 2016.

Maxie’s state license to perform home inspections was due for renewal on October 1st. According to a state spokesperson, Maxie did not file the necessary paperwork to renew his license, which is now listed as expired.

The state Home Inspectors Licensing Board has also scheduled a hearing for November to discuss a complaint against Maxie. The Attorney General’s Office filed the complaint in March, but the board delayed action due to Maxie not attending a hearing, which behind bars, in August.

Stavroules told CBS4 she does plan to testify at the November hearing.

“I just didn’t want him to get away with it, I want him to be punished for what he’s done and who knows how many more people he’s done it to?” Stavroules said.

Speaking to CBS4 Problem Solvers in August, Maxie denied the charges against him.

“There’s tons of, thousands of satisfied customers, every day. There was a discrepancy with a few, we disagree with their claims,” Maxie said.