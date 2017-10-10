× From fog and rain to near record highs this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After a dry start to fall, our precipitation is now catching up as we’ve had measurable rain on six of ten days so far this month.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely overnight through the morning rush hour, so Wednesday will be our seventh wet day this month. The morning will start with dense fog and some school delays will be possible. The rain will end during the day and the clouds will linger.

We’ll stay cool with a few clouds through Thursday.

Skies will clear Friday and sunshine will bring us near record highs over the weekend.

We’ve already exceeded our September rainfall total.

Visibility will be near zero Wednesday morning.

Over a quarter inch of rain is likely Wednesday.

After a cloudy Thursday, sunshine will return to end the work week.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday afternoon.