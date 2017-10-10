× $259 million FedEx distribution center could be coming to Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – FedEx plans to build a $259 million distribution center in Greenwood.

The city’s redevelopment commission recommended Tuesday that the city council approve $17.2 million in tax abatements for the facility.

The center would employ 80 full-time workers at an average hourly wage of $24.55 per hour and 375 part-time workers at an average hourly wage of $14.24.

FedEx plans to construct the 608,000-square-foot facility along the east side of I-65, north of the Worthsville Rd. exit near Graham Rd.

Officials expect to begin construction on the project in the spring and finish in June of 2020.

FedEx would pay $29.8 million in real and personal property taxes over the 10 years.

Indianapolis is already home to the company’s second largest shipping hub. Over 700 full-time and 3,000 part-time workers are employed there.