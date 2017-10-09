24-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on northeast side

Posted 10:56 pm, October 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29PM, October 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 24-year-old man was hospitalized Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side.

Metro police were called to the crash in the 4500 block of 82nd St. around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers at the scene said the pedestrian was walking on a dark road and the driver did not see him.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in serious condition.

