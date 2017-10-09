× More rain for central Indiana over the next two days

For the first time since 2005, four hurricanes have made landfall across the US. Remnants from Hurricane Nate gave us a wet Sunday and a cloudy Monday.

An area of low pressure moving up from the Mid-South will bring a chance for scattered showers over the next 48 hours. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely before dry weather returns to end the week.

We’ll have several sunny days later this week and a warming trend will develop to give us near record highs this weekend.

This has been a very active hurricane season.

Things are quiet across the topics as of this update.

Temperatures will be cooler overnight.

Dense fog is likely Tuesday morning.

Rainfall has scarce so far this fall.

Scattered showers are likely for the next 48 hours.

We’ll have a near record high temperature on Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms on Sunday.