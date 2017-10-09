Mayor Hogsett’s 2018 budget approved by Indianapolis City-County Council
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council has voted to approve Mayor Joe Hogsett’s 2018 budget.
The budget allocates $13 million more to IMPD, in part to help hire 86 new officers. The plan also funds initiatives for the Office of Public Health and Safety and sets aside $250,000 for community crime prevention grants.
The other major component of the mayor’s budget is infrastructure. It includes a four-year plan that will reportedly put more than $500 million into the community by 2021.
Mayor Hogsett has also laid out a permanent housing solution for those experiencing homelessness as an administration priority and said they’ll submit appropriations to the council to invest more than $1 million to help more than 600 Carrier employees.
Mayor Hogsett released the following statement praising the council’s decision:
“Tonight, twenty-one leaders on the City-County Council provided a victory to Indianapolis taxpayers by passing our city’s first balanced budget in a decade.
This bipartisan group accomplished what we set out to do at the beginning of this administration: hold the line on spending and erase the structural budget deficit without selling city assets, relying on one-time cash infusions, or raising taxes to make ends meet. Importantly, those who voted for this budget have invested in neighborhood safety by funding 86 new police officers and 40 new firefighters – and neighborhood infrastructure with $120 million in street, sidewalk, and stormwater improvements.
I appreciate President Maggie Lewis’ guidance over the last two months, as well as the thoughtful deliberation of caucus leadership and committee chairs. Our city is a better place tonight thanks to twenty-one Councillors who, when given the choice, cast their votes for Indianapolis taxpayers rather than partisanship and politics.”