× ISP investigating death of female inmate at Bartholomew County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a female inmate at the Bartholomew County Jail over the weekend.

State police were called to the jail around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Jail staff had responded to the cell after the inmate, 42-year-old Angela Blair of Elizabethtown, required medical attention.

Police said the jail staff spoke to Blair, who then collapsed and became unresponsive. The staff began emergency medical treatment and called an ambulance to take Blair to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Efforts to revive Blair were unsuccessful, and the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead. She had been serving a sentence for a probation violation stemming from drug-related charges.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, police said.