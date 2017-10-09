× Concert goers file lawsuit against bump stock company following Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS – A group of people who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival are suing a company that makes bump fire stocks, KLAS reports.

Police say gunman Stephen Paddock had an arsenal of weapons, including bump fire stocks, in his hotel suite when he opened fire on the music festival one week ago, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds others. Bump fire stocks are legal devices that enable a shooter to fire bullets rapidly, similar to an automatic rifle.

There are three plaintiffs named in the lawsuit against Fire Solutions, a company that makes and sells bump fire stocks. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of themselves and others who attended the concert.

The plaintiffs are suing the company for product liability, negligence, emotional distress, and public nuisance.

Fire Solutions is not currently taking new orders “in order to provide the best services with those already placed,” according to KLAS.

The National Rifle Association, the nation’s most prominent lobbyist group against stricter gun regulations, announced last Thursday that it supports a review of bump fire stocks to see if they are in accordance with federal law.