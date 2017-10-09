× Boy, 2, dies after being pulled from backyard pond in Albany

ALBANY, Ind. — A 2-year-old Delaware County boy died after being found in a pond over the weekend.

According to Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn, the body of 2-year-old Weiland J. Patterson was pulled from the pond around 2 p.m. Saturday. It happened at a home in the 10000 block of East Edgewater Road near Albany.

Hahn said the boy was pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, with the preliminary cause of death listed as drowning. Hahn said the drowning appeared to be accidental.