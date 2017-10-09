× Board places superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools on administrative leave

CARMEL, Ind. – Dr. Nicholas Wahl, the superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools, has been placed on administrative leave.

The Carmel School Board made the announcement during a meeting Monday night.

“The board is undertaking a thorough review of its district leadership and believes that its action today will enable it to complete this review more quickly and in a manner that respects the confidentiality of its employees’ personal matters,” said Board President Layla Spanenberg in a statement.

For now, day-to-day operations of the school district will be under the direction of Dr. Amy Dudley, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, and Roger McMichael, Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs. They’ll act as interim superintendents.