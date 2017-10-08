Vice President Mike Pence leaves Colts game due to protests during national anthem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence decided to leave the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday because some 49ers players kneeled during the national anthem.

In a tweet, the former Indiana governor said “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

It was announced Friday that Pence would attend the game with the second lady. The game is special, because Peyton Manning’s jersey will be retired at halftime and he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Before the game, he tweeted that he was looking forward to honor “the great career of #18 Peyton Manning.”

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

It’s unclear at this time which players decided to take a knee.

