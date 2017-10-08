× Two separate shootings on the east side leave 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD officers responded to two separate shooting incidents on the east side late Saturday night. Both shootings were deadly.

The first shooting happened near the 5600 block of East 16th Street just before 10 p.m. Police say two people, a male and a female, were shot near Community East Hospital.

That shooting left one dead, and one critically injured.

No word yet on what caused the shooting.

The second shooting happened near 38th Street and Post Road, about 10 minutes later.

Authorities were originally called to this location on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20’s dead, and in a car that did not belong to him.

As of Saturday night, police had no suspect information.

Both shootings are under investigation, and we will update this story as we receive more information.