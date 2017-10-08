× Shooting at birthday party injures 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Saturday night, 3 teens were taken to the hospital after being shot at a party on the northwest side. Police say this happened at 10:06 p.m. at the Royal Plaza Event Center.

Captain Michael Elder with IMPD nightwatch said that after officers arrived on the scene, they found 3 teenagers shot.

Officers at the scene confirmed that a 16-year-old male suffered a graze wound in the lower back area, a 14-year-old male was shot in the leg, and a 13-year-old female was shot in the hamstring, and went into surgery after the incident.

All three juveniles were taken to IU Methodist Hospital.

Police say the victims were all at a birthday party when a car drove into the parking lot and started shooting at the group.

IMPD officers at the scene said that incidents involving juveniles are usually tricky, as officers always want parents to be involved when talking to them.

Captain Elder said that shooting incidents involving juveniles seem to be happening more and more.

“I think it’s this generation today,” Elder said. “When I grew up we settled differences with fists and things like that. I think this younger generation is quick to grab guns.”

As of Saturday night, police have very limited information about the shooter or shooters.

The investigation is ongoing.