Rain to start the work week

Moisture from the remnants from what was once Hurricane Nate have made their way in to Indiana today.

Rain will be possible through Sunday night. Most of the rain should be light, however pockets of moderate rain remains possible in southeast Indiana – south of I-70 and east of I-65.

The rain should begin to taper after 11pm Sunday night. That being said, I will keep a chance for light drizzle through the overnight hours.

Don’t be surprised if you need to use your windshield wipers Monday morning. Computer models suggest scattered showers will re-develop in time for the Monday morning commute.

Rain should begin to be drawn out of Indiana (to the east) late morning. However, a few scattered showers will remain possible through evening for the southeast corner of the state – south of I-70 and east of I-65.

Areas north and northwest of Indianapolis should see the sun breaking out from clouds by late morning. Breaks in the clouds should arrive for portions of the Indianapolis metro by late afternoon.