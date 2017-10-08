Lafayette police locate missing 12-year-old girl safely

Posted 9:49 am, October 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, October 8, 2017

File image

UPDATE: 

Lafayette police say a girl reported missing Sunday has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department asked the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl Sunday morning.

Officers said this juvenile was last seen wearing a white shirt, a blue tank top, jeans and pink Nike flip-flops.

Police said she was last seen leaving a Lafayette home in a blue ’90s model Chevy Trailblazer around 3 a.m.

Editor’s note: The girl’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect her identity. 

