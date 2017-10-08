IN Focus: Pistole discusses security in a post-Vegas world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind. – John Pistole watches the developments in Las Vegas from afar.

The former deputy director at the FBI and head of the TSA is now president at Anderson University.

“It’s just appalling,” Pistole said in an interview Tuesday, calling the shooting a 'senseless loss' of life.

Pistole said the latest mass shooting seems unique and agrees with the notion the frequency and intensity at which they happen is growing.

“It’s almost as if these people, whether they’re mentally ill or not – but many of them are, are trying to outdo the last one,” he said.

Beyond the immediate investigation into a motive, Pistole said, FBI agents are honing in and scouring intel to shed light on any potential threats for a copy-cat attack.

“And so that is almost always the first concern of the FBI and other agencies to say this has happened,” Pistole said. “What other possibilities are out there for something similar happening because that was a triggering event.”

And that includes Indiana where security is heightened at facilities like Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and the FBI is monitoring a number of potential ‘lone wolves’ or home-grown extremists in the Hoosier state, a number federal officials decline to make public.

“Suffice to say there is a very good chance there is at least one lone wolf investigation in every state, including Indiana,” Pistole said.

In a statement, FBI officials in Indianapolis said Tuesday, there is “no specific or credible threat in Indiana at this time,” but officials urged Hoosiers to “report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Beyond an immediate second attack, the pressing question is motive, not to determine if another mass shooting will happen but when.

“In the final analysis, it’s virtually impossible to stop somebody from doing something like this,” Pistole said. “And that’s the scary part of it.”