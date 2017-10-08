IN Focus: Carson discusses gun control debate, Puerto Rico response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Rifle Association is calling on the federal government to review whether bump stocks comply with the federal law.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” said the NRA in a statement Thursday.

Indiana legislators were quick to respond to the NRA’s announcement, many of whom provided statements to CBS4.

Lawmakers expressed concerns about the devices that are believed to have been used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this week, but some say they would like to review proposed legislation before taking a stance.

In the video above, Rep. Andre Carson discusses the gun control debate in an interview with CBS4's Bob Donaldson.

Carson also issued this statement earlier in the week:

“I join Americans and the world in mourning the victims of last night’s shooting in Las Vegas. While I pray for their families during this incredibly difficult time, they deserve more than our ‘thoughts and prayers.’ They, like all Americans, deserve to live in a country that values their lives enough to take decisive action to stop gun violence. “Protecting our constitutional right to bear arms does not mean giving free rein to dangerous people to purchase the deadliest weapons on the market. We need to stop hiding behind the false narrative that enacting common sense gun policies somehow limits the rights of law abiding Americans. Every day that we fail to act puts more innocent lives at risk. It is long past time to fix our gun laws. Congress has a moral responsibility to act and address the daily tragedy of gun violence in our communities. “Last week, Republicans planned to vote on a bill that would loosen gun laws, instead of strengthening them. In light of the tragedy in Las Vegas, and the ongoing tragedy of gun violence in America, this could not be more inappropriate. The American people deserve a vote on legislation that will curb gun violence, including reinstating an assault weapons ban and instituting new restrictions on gun trafficking.”

Here’s what Senator Joe Donnelly had to say on the issue of bump stocks:

“This is a critical and timely issue. I am very concerned about bump stocks, and I am closely reviewing recently proposed legislation.”

The office of Congressman Jim Banks provided this statement:

“At this time, it is too early to speculate what legislation may look like. The Congressman looks forward to evaluating and hearing debate on legislative proposals but will not support legislation that infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.”

Congressman Todd Rokita said the following:

“I would need to see specifics of any legislation related to bump stocks and study whether they comply with the existing ban on fully automatic weapons, but generally speaking I am opposed to any new federal gun restrictions. It’s unfortunate that opponents of the Second Amendment always exploit such terrible crimes to advance their anti-gun agenda and rush through anti-Second Amendment legislation that would not have prevented the Las Vegas shooting, or other gun crimes.”

Congresswoman Susan Brooks issued this statement: