Garth Brooks hosts football camp for kids

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --

While Garth Brooks is in town for a series of concerts, the country singer is spreading good cheer all over town. On Friday, he visited Riley Hospital.

On Saturday, Brooks spend time with children at a football camp hosted by his foundation "Teammates for Kids." Several former Colts players were on hand for the camp as well. "It's all about creating special memories for kids. We are out here for three hours, with a lot of kids from Indianapolis, trying to give them a special day" said former Colts player Joe Reitz.

"I can't imagine being their age, seeing these guys come out. I would just be in awe, it would be the best day of my life" Brooks said.

