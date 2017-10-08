× Colts to induct Peyton Manning into Ring of Honor and retire his jersey Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been quite the weekend for Peyton Manning and it’s not over yet.

The celebration of the former Colts quarterback will culminate Sunday afternoon as he’s inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and his No. 18 jersey is retired.

The ceremony is set to take place during the halftime of the 49ers game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans must have a ticket to the game in order to attend the halftime ceremony. But don’t worry if you can’t make it, because Manning is now a permanent staple at the stadium. A 9-foot statue of the former Colt was unveiled on the north end of the complex on Saturday.

Manning said it was quite an emotional event.

“I never really went down memory lane,” said the quarterback. “But this celebration reflecting on a lot of memories between hearing some Jim Irsay stories, Bill Polian, coach Dungy and all the other speakers made it emotional and certainly a moment I’ll never forget.”

Several speakers were in attendance at the unveiling, including Jeff Saturday, Mayor Joe Hogsett, former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels, Tony Dungy and David Letterman, who treated his speech like a monologue on “The Late Show”. Mike Pence is expected to attend Sunday’s game.