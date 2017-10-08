× Colts beat San Francisco 26-23 in overtime on Manning’s big day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts honored Peyton Manning with a big overtime win on Sunday.

The Colts beat the 49ers 26-23 on Adam Vinatieri’s game winning field goal.

After leading most of the game, Indianapolis allowed 17 points in the 4th quarter to allow the game to go to overtime.

After only 12 total points in the first half, things picked up in the second.

Rookie running back Marlon Mack scored his first touchdown of his career to put the Colts up 16-6 in the third quarter. He almost scored a second time in the fourth quarter, but it was called back.

He set up Jacoby Brissett’s one yard QB draw that put the Colts up 23-9.

San Francisco came right back with a drive of their own to make it 23-16.

The last two minutes were filled with drama, as the Niners scored to tie the game with 30 seconds left.

In overtime, Brissett connected with T.Y. Hilton for a big pass to get down to the 8 yard line.

He then threw an interception in the endzone that was returned for 40 yards.

The defense stopped San Francisco to get the ball back and rookie Marlon Mack was the star on the final drive, setting up the game winning field goal.

The Colts look to move to .500 next week on Monday Night Football against the Titans in Nashville.