Authorities in Lawrence County investigating after 38-year-old man was shot, killed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence County are investigating a homicide after they found a 38-year-old man shot to death on Friday.

Travis Craig was found dead after police were dispatched to the 5900 block of SR 158 in Bedford just after 11:35 a.m.

It was determined that Craig had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

Police reportedly located multiple firearms within the residence. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is the investigating agency.

Due to the proximity to Fayetteville Elementary School, it was placed on lockdown for 30 minutes.

Police Joseph Backenstoes on an unrelated charge. They said he is a person of interest.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please call authorities at 812-277-2020.