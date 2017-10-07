× NJ Gov. Christie to speak at anti-drug abuse event in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will speak at an Indianapolis event this month aimed at combating drug abuse.

The Republican governor is set to deliver the keynote address on Oct. 30 at the Prescription Drug Abuse and Heroin Symposium. The annual gathering is expected to draw government officials, medical experts, law enforcement and academics.

The Indiana attorney general’s office says Christie is expected to talk about his efforts to combat the opioid crisis in New Jersey.

President Donald Trump has appointed Christie as chairman of a presidential commission on drug addiction and opioid abuse.