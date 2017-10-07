Indianapolis ready for Peyton Manning’s statue unveiling

Posted 11:53 am, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:20PM, October 7, 2017

Rendering of Peyton Manning statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo courtesy of the Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a lot of anticipation, Peyton Manning will have his statue unveiled outside of Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon in a ceremony that begins at 3 p.m.

The schedule for speakers is as follows:

Our own Chris Hagan will open the ceremony at 3 p.m. He will start the ceremony with a brief welcome and introduce the impressive roster of speakers.

  • Joe Hogsett
  • Mitch Daniels
  • Bill Polian
  • Tony Dungy
  • Jeff Saturday
  • Roger Goodell
  • A Special Guest
  • Jim Irsay
  • Peyton Manning

The ceremony is going to take place on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The entire ceremony will be streamed here and on CBS4’s Facebook page.

It is free and open to the public. Gates open at 12 p.m. (located at the corner of Capitol and South streets.) The first 20,000 fans will receive a special edition poster of #18.

Fans will also be able to receive autographs from Blue and Colts cheerleaders and $3 Bud Light will be sold.

A limited number of parking spaces will be available, free of charge, in the Lucas Oil Stadium South Lot. Once the lot is full, fans are encouraged to use other downtown parking lots and garages.

For an inside look on how the statue was created, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s