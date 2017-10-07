× IMPD investigating fatal accident on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead and other is fighting for their life following a serious accident which occurred late Saturday afternoon on the city’s southeast side.

According to IMPD, the accident along the 7200 block of Southeastern Avenue occurred just after 5:00 p.m. when a couple traveling westbound attempting to turn into the Nativity Catholic Church were t-boned by another car traveling eastbound.

Police report that the male of the westbound vehicle was killed instantly and his wife suffered serious injuries and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

The other car, with its occupants of two females and two children, sustained minor non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The road is closed at the location pending completion of the investigation.