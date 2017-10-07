David Letterman kills speech as special guest at Manning’s statue unveiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Many were left wondering who might be the special guest on the itinerary ahead of Peyton Manning's statue unveiling on Saturday afternoon.

To the delight of the crowd, Jeff Saturday announced his friend with him was none other than David Letterman.

"Where the hell is my statue?" he joked as he walked up to the podium. The speech continued like a monologue on the Late Show.

"If you like football trivia, so far this year Eli and Peyton have won the same number of games," Letterman said.

Letterman got more serious and said that Peyton was responsible for helping to build Indy's skyline.

