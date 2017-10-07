× Authorities in Grant County investigating crash that claimed life of 63-year-old man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 63-year-old man was killed in a crash on SR 26 Saturday morning.

Rick Hodson, of Marion, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma after police arrived to the scene at around 6 a.m.

21-year-old Joseph Werner, of Kokomo, was driving east on SR 26 and drove left of center, police said.

He was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro and Hodson was driving a 2011 Ford Focus.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be involved, however toxicology results are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.