Vice President Pence to attend Colts game on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Indianapolis to attend the Colts game and Peyton Manning’s halftime ceremony.

The Vice President is traveling to Las Vegas on Saturday, where he will participate in a unity prayer walk.

After the walk, he will travel to Indianapolis in preparation for Sunday’s game against the 49ers at 1:00 p.m.

Following the game, Pence will travel to California where he will participate in a tax reform event.

He will also attend a space council event while in California.

NEW: Per pool, @VP Pence will attend Sunday’s Colts game — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) October 6, 2017

The Colts are encouraging fans to arrive early to Sunday’s contest:

“Public Safety is our number one priority. Due to Public Safety enhancements, the Indianapolis Colts, IMPD and Lucas Oil Stadium encourage fans to arrive early to Sunday’s 49ers vs Colts game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., gates open at 11 a.m.”

The Colts are unveiling Peyton Manning’s statue at 3 p.m. on Saturday.