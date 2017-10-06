× Two arrested in Bartholomew County drug bust; residence believed to have ties to Aryan Brotherhood

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Police arrested two people after searching a home believed to be connected to drug dealing as well as the Aryan Brotherhood.

Police say the investigation began after several complaints from community members about the unusual amount of traffic going in and out of the residence, located in the 4100 block of County Road 500 North. There were also multiple reports of shots fired around the location, as well as reports of theft and burglary.

On Thursday around 8 a.m., the Columbus Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at the home and arrested two residents.

Jeremy Streeval and Debin Gabbard face preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property, dealing heroin, dealing marijuana, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Streeval faces an additional charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon due to a firearm found in the home. Both remain in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond.

During the search, investigators found two stolen vehicles, an ATV, go cart, a hand gun, a large amount of electronics, lawn equipment and tools.

Police believe the residents and visitors to the home are responsible for dealing large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. They’re also suspected in several burglaries and thefts in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

Authorities believe the residence also has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist group.