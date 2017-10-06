× Tropical Storm Nate Grows Stronger

The center of Tropical Storm Nate is located 80 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles mainly to the east of the center. NOAA buoy 42056 recently reported a 1-minute average wind of 56 mph and a wind gust of 69 mph.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday, with a turn toward the north and northeast expected Saturday night and Sunday. On this forecast track, the center of Nate will move near or over the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula this evening. Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight, approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday, and then move make landfall over the

northern Gulf coast Saturday night or Sunday.

Remnant moisture from Nate will bring rain to central Indiana Monday as the storm sweeps across the eastern US early next week.