More days, new activities at Indy Zoo’s 36th annual ZooBoo event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lindy Thackston is at the Indianapolis Zoo for Your Town Friday this week as they prepare for Halloween with their 36th season of ZooBoo.

The annual ZooBoo event has added four extra days and activities, like a candy corn factory with a mirror maze, a witch that makes sweet treats out of potions, a “spooky critters” presentation, and much more.

There’s also pumpkin bowling, Halloween crafting, Halloween-themed rides and even trick or treating. And of course you’ll see some animals along the way too!

ZooBoo is free for zoo members and included with regular admission.

“ZooBoo has been growing in popularity for so many years, and we`re really excited to be able to offer these brand new experiences. Something new, something fun, and a whole new addition to ZooBoo,” said Carla Knapp, public relations specialist for the zoo.

Costumes are encouraged and kids can bring a reusable bag to collect a few goodies.

ZooBoo takes place every Thursday through Sunday during the month of October and it runs from 2 to 7 p.m.