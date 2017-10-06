× Monroe County Community School Corp. terminating contract with Auxilio, looking for more drivers

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is looking to add more school bus drivers due to their impending takeover of 42 more routes next week.

The district is terminating their contact with Auxilio, after they said last month that the company was not holding up their end of the deal.

MCCSC tells CBS4 the majority of families will not see any change. They are continuing to hire new drivers for the takeover which takes place on Oct. 13.

The district reportedly increased starting wages for bus drivers and monitors and encourages citizens looking for part-time work to apply.

Wages begin at $17 per hour and there is a 1-6 week training and background check process.

Interested applicants can apply online or in person at the school’s transportation department.