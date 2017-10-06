× Michigan woman accused of stealing more than $51K from Indiana man she was appointed to care for

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind.– Police arrested a Michigan woman accused of stealing more than $51,000 from an Indiana man she was supposed to be caring for.

Indiana State Police say in August 2015, 45-year-old Michelle Lynn Alexander of Reading, Michigan was appointed as a guardian of a 59-year-old Kendallville man by the Noble County Circuit Court. The man suffered from declining mental and physical health.

Between Oct. 2015 – Dec. 2015, Alexander allegedly accessed the victim’s bank account and used his disability checks for her own financial benefit.

Police say the stolen money totaled more than $51,000.

In July 2016, the victim was taken to a mental health facility in Jay County by Alexander. A new guardian was appointed shortly after due to lack of communication from Alexander.

An audit was conducted and officials found significant discrepancies in the victim’s finances. After several months of investigation, Alexander was arrested and charged with theft. She turned herself in on Sept. 24 and has since been released on bond.