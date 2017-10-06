Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warn of scam calls coming from fake officer

Posted 5:01 pm, October 6, 2017, by

File image

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Johnson County are warning citizens of a phone scam that involves a fake officer asking for money.

The Johnson County 911 Center reported they received four calls from residents Friday regarding the scam.

The caller, who is identifying himself as Deputy Harper, is telling residents they must pay money to avoid a warrant being issued for their arrest.

Police say the phone call looks like it is coming from a local number. They say that authorities will never call you on a warrant issue, and will never ask for money to keep you out of jail.

Hang up on the caller immediately if you get one of these scam calls.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s