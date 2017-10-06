× Indy’s Most Haunted: French Lick Springs Hotel haunted by former owner

FRENCH LICK, Ind. – If you’re looking for some real haunts this year, take a trip down south to French Lick.

Travel and Leisure magazine says the French Lick Springs Hotel is the most haunted place in Indiana.

The hotel was built in 1845 and owned by Thomas Taggart.

According to legend, he was so devoted to the hotel not even death could stop him from watching over its operations.

Some say they have spotted his apparition roaming near the service elevator, and guests report phantom tobacco smells.

Staff members also report receiving mysterious calls from empty hotel rooms.

They even say they’ve heard the voices of guests from parties Taggart used to host.