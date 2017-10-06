× Fresh off Fishers opening, Portillo’s plans to open restaurant on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Just one week after Portillo’s opened their first central Indiana location in Fishers, they’re already planning a second central Indiana location – this time on the south side of Indianapolis.

Portillo’s wants to build a 9,037 square foot restaurant on 1.53 acres at the location of the old Don Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen on U.S. 31 just south of East Stop 11 Road, according to documents obtained from the Metropolitan Board of Zoning Appeals.

They are seeking variances that would allow for a drive-through lane, reduce the size of a required front yard, and have fewer windows.

Portillo’s Vice President of PR and Marketing Nick Scarpino released the following statement to CBS4: “Following the successful opening of our Fishers location last month, Portillo’s continues to explore location options throughout the state. However, we do not have any news to share at this time regarding new restaurants. ”

Portillo’s serves up Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. Don’t expect any ketchup!

In addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

The chain, which has 38 restaurants in Illinois, currently has Indiana locations in Merrillville and Fishers. Other restaurants are located in Arizona, California, Florida and Wisconsin.