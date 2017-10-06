× Expect a stormy Saturday night

We’ll have a windy, warm Saturday as a cold front approaches. The front moves across the state Saturday night we’ll have a chance for a few strong storms after 7 pm. Remnants from Tropical Storm Nate may gives more rain on Monday. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend and more fall-like air will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll have a windy, warmer Saturday

It will be a great day for college football

Strong storms are likely Saturday evening.

Temperatures will cooler on Sunday.

Rain from Tropical Storm Nate will soak us on Monday.