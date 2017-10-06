× Bus driver faces reckless homicide charges following Monroe County crash that killed 3 people

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The driver of a bus who slammed into the back of a minivan and killed three people back in July has been charged with reckless homicide, authorities say.

Brian L. Hodges, 46, of New Albany, was arrested by Indiana State Police soon after a warrant was issued in Monroe County.

On July 22, 2017, the passenger bus he was driving crashed into a minivan that was stopped near Business 37 and Bayles Road, just north of the Bloomington city limits.

The minivan and other vehicles involved were stopped in a construction zone. The impact created a chain reaction of collisions into other vehicles. The collisions resulted in the deaths of three people and serious bodily injury of three others.

An examination of the GPS system in the bus indicates the bus was travelling 65 miles per hour just prior to the collision.

Hodges told deputies he was distracted by ice, looking down, and trying to kick it away, before he looked up and saw the stopped minivan. He submitted a blood sample after the crash, and police say they found amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system.

He has been charged with three counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood (level 4 felony); three counts of reckless homicide (level 5 felony); and two counts of causing serious bodily Injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in the body.