× UPDATE: Officers were not targeted in shooting near IMPD district headquarters- four teens arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four teenagers are behind bars tonight after gunshots are fired near IMPD North District headquarters.

The shooting took place during roll call at the substation in Washington Park near 30th and Keystone.

Police initially set up a large perimeter on 30th street after IMPD officers heard gunshots and thought they’d come under fire.

Investigators later realized that wasn’t the case. Police do not believe the four teenagers they arrested were intentionally shooting at the North District headquarters.

“We think it was just kids firing a gun with no intention to strike the officers or the roll call site,” said IMPD chief Bryan Roach.

Chief Roach says officers arrested four teens when they tried to run from a nearby picnic area and left behind a stolen rifle.

“It’s disturbing that at 11 o’clock at night we have youth in a public park firing a rifle indiscriminately,” said Roach.

“I really don’t know who did it, but it’s just crazy honestly,” said Gerald Garrett.

Coincidentally, one year ago to the day a gunman deliberately fired multiple shots into the Northwest District headquarters.

Garrett, the brother of one of the teens arrested overnight, admits the kids made a mistake, but says in this case they didn’t have any bad intentions.

“It’s like they’re teenagers. Stuff happens. Just stuff happens honestly,” said Garrett.

Sadly, a lot of deadly stuff has happened with teens this year. 14-year-old Anthony Hughes Jr, 15-year-old Sema Jordan, 16-year-old Antonio Frierson, 17-year-old Angel Mejia and 18-year-old Dijon Anderson were all gunned down this year.

Just this weekend, James Butler was shot to death on 28th street. A 17-year-old has now been arrested for that murder.

Clearly, keeping guns out of the hands of teenagers is a priority, but chief Roach admits it’s an uphill fight.

“We’re doing everything we can to engage youth, but at the same time I don’t think we’re reaching the kids that are conducting those activities,” said Roach.

Ultimately, police say it’ll be up the Marion County prosecutor’s office to determine what charges the four teens involved in the overnight shooting could face.