UNLV football unveil special helmets for Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS, NV. – The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Saturday by wearing special helmets.

The UNLV athletic department unveiled the helmets on Twitter Wednesday night.

The helmets feature a red ribbon and the school says they will hold a pregame ceremony to the victims and community first responders.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days.”

Fans will be given wearable ribbons when they enter the stadium. UNLV hosts the no. 19 San Diego State Aztecs at 10:45 p.m. EST.

Members of both schools’ coaching staffs will wear ribbons and a ribbon will be painted onto the playing field.

UNLV looks to move to 3-2 after beating San Jose State last week, 41-13.