× Rise’n Roll Bakery announces plans to open new location in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – You no longer have to travel several hours north to devour some of the best doughnuts and pies you’ll ever have in your life. Very popular Indiana bakery Rise’n Roll has just announced plans to open a new Greenwood location.

The bakery announced the news on their Facebook page yesterday, saying the new location will be located on SR 135 next to KFC.

This will be the fifth location for the Amish bakery, but the first location in central Indiana. The other locations are in Middlebury, Mishawaka, Nappanee, and Fort Wayne.

They serve a wide variety of pies, breads, muffins, cookies, doughnuts, and chocolate treats.

Rise’n Roll fans rave about their caramel cinnamon doughnuts, their fried pies, and their chocolate covered peanut crunch.

They haven’t announced their expected opening date at this time.